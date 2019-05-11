Six sentenced to 7 years RI in Karimnagar

By | Published: 1:27 am 1:29 am

Karimnagar: A court sentenced six people to seven years rigorous imprisonment in a dowry death case on Saturday. According to the prosecution, the woman committed suicide within one month of her marriage, which was solemnised in 2017, allegedly vexed with the harassment for additional dowry by her husband and members of his family. The Karimnagar Family Court Additional Sessions Judge P V Padma Lalitha Siva Jyothi sentenced the husband and five family members to seven years RI and also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.