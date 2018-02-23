Six suffer burns in pharma firm fire mishap in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:48 am 10:52 am

Hyderabad: Six persons suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in a private pharma company in Jeedimetla here in the wee hours of Friday. Two of them were reportedly in a critical condition.

According to Fire officials, the incident occurred around 6.30 am at Seutic Pharma Private Limited, Jeedimetla.

“Six workers suffered injuries and they all were shifted to Gandhi Hospital,” said an official.

A total of 10 fire tenders from Jeedimetla, Sanathnagar, Kukatpally, Madhapur, Secunderabad, Shameerpet, Cherlapally and Moulali were deployed on the spot, he said.

Further details are awaited.