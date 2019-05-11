Six teams formed to hunt accused in Mailardevpally double murder case

By | Published: 1:10 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad and Cyberabad police are jointly working to crack the double murder of women at Roshan Colony in Mailardevpally police station limits.

Sabiha Fatima, 55, and her daughter-in-law, Tayyabba Begum, 22, were found murdered in their single-room house on Monday. The incident came to light when Sabiha Fatima’s son Syed Moin came to the house after work past midnight on Monday and found the two in a pool of blood.

According to the Cyberabad police sources, six teams, drawn from the Mailardevpally police, Cyberabad Special Operations Team, Shamshabad DCP party and Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, and ACP Rajendranagar, are working.

The police have so far questioned Moin about the murders and enquired about him at his workplace. A native of Parigi, Moin got married to Tayyabba Begum last month, and the family shifted to the house at Roshan colony a few weeks before the murder.

The police also questioned the neighbours of the family and some local offenders. Moin claimed that the persons had taken away gold ornaments from the house by breaking open the lock of the cupboard. Some other articles were also missing from the house.

Special teams were sent to Nizamabad, the native place of Tayyabba Begum, and Pargi in Vikarabad where Moin lived before coming to Hyderabad. The police expect a breakthrough in a couple of days.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.