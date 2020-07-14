Six test positive for Covid-19 in Adilabad

By | Published: 7:44 pm

Adilabad/Mancherial: Six persons tested positive for Covid-19 in erstwhile Adilabad district on Tuesday. District Medical and Health Officer Dr Narender Rathod said three men and three women from different parts of the district centre were diagnosed with the acute respiratory disease. The patients were immediately shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences and were being treated. Their contacts were being traced, he added.

Blood samples of 1,100 suspects have been gathered so far. Of them, 70 tested positive for Covid-19 and 1,026 tested negative for the disease. Medical results of the four are awaited. As many as 47 patients were discharged. The district has 22 active cases. An infected person died of the disease.

Meanwhile, three persons of Mancherial district contracted the virus, taking the total to 182. Two suspects from Bellampalli and another belonging to Mancherial were diagnosed with the deadly respiratory disease. Medical reports of 60 suspects are pending.

A total of 127 patients were discharged. There are 53 active cases. The pandemic claimed the lives of two women.

