Six test positive for COVID-19 shifted to quarantine centre in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: The special teams have shifted the members of families of six COVID-19 positive patients in Nalgonda town to quarantine centre after conducting medical tests at district government hospital on Thursday.

The family members picked up the arguments with the officials and refused to come to government hospital. After convincing them, officials shifted them to government hospital in ambulances.

Speaking to media, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Kondal Rao confirmed that six COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Nalgonda district and results of six more Nizamuddin returnees are yet to come. All the persons, who attended religious meet at Nizamuddin markaz masjid at New Delhi, were traced and shifted to Fever hospital at Hyderabad for tests. The samples of family members of six COVID-19 positive persons were also sent to Hyderabad for test, he added. We are also collecting the details of the persons, who were closely moved with the COVID-19 positive persons, he added.

He informed that quarantine of 82 persons was still continuing in the district. The people should be careful and should not come out from their houses, he added.

