Six TRS candidates likely to win unanimously in Parkal

Warangal Rural: Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy is trying to convince the Opposition party candidates and independent candidates to withdraw their nominations so that the ruling TRS party candidates would win the wards unanimously in Parkal Municipality.

As a part of this, he has been holding negotiations with some candidates for last two days. Due to this, Opposition candidates have so far withdrawn their nominations in six wards making the line clear for unanimous election of the TRS candidates.

Following this, TRS candidates Adapa Ramu (8th ward), Bandi Ramadevi (16th ward), Palakurthy Gopi (17th ward), Soda Anitha (20th ward), Shanigaram Rajini (13th ward) and Chandupatla Sujatha have no opposition candidates. Their election is a mere formality. There are a total of 22 wards in Parkal Municipality. It said that some more candidates would win the wards unanimously as there is still time for withdrawal of nominations. The deadline for withdrawal is Tuesday 3 pm.

Four TRS aspirants likely to win in Khammam

Khammam: Four Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidates are likely to be elected as ward members of municipalities in erstwhile Karimnagar district.

Chittireddy Mamatha, who filed nomination for 21st ward of Peddapalli municipality, is the only candidate contesting in polls as five of her opponents withdrew their nominations. Mamatha is daughter-in-law of Peddapalli sitting MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy.

Another TRS aspirant who is likely to be elected unanimously is Kolipaka Srinivas as his opponents –his father Narsaiah and BJP candidate Putta Mondaiah dropped from contest in 18th ward.

In Sircilla, Darla Keerthana, is the only candidate from 34th ward as two contestants Digina Vengala Mamath (TRS rebel) and Margam Manjula (BJP) dropped from the contest.

Puppala Umadevi, who filed nomination for 23rd ward of Korutla Municipality, is likely to win the polls as two of his opponents– Pasuloti Sushela (Congress) and Gugilla Rajani withdrew their nominations.

TRS candidate Yadagiri Naik is also likely to be unanimously elected from 2nd ward of Huzurabad municipality.

TRS candidates likely to win in Wyra, Sathupalli

The TRS is likely to win one ward each in Wyra and Sathupalli Municipalities.

In Wyra the party nominee Adunori Padmaja is likely to be elected unanimously from 3rd ward as a TRS rebel candidate and TDP nominee have withdrawn their nominations. The ward is reserved fo rBC-women.

Similarly in Sathupalli, TRS candidate Vemulapalli Pushpalatha is likely to win from the 17th ward. In all seven nominations were filed for the seat and six have withdrawn their nomination papers. The seat is reserved for BC-women.

Two TRS party candidates likely to win from Nizamabad

Nizamabad: TRS party is likely to open account in Municipal elections from Bodhan and Bheemgal municipalities in Nizamabad district as two councilors of TRS party are likley to be elected unanimously.

In Bodhan municipality 19th ward, councilor Qamarunnisa Begum has no opposition, after Congress party candidate Ghousia Bee and independent candidate Rajitha withdrew their nominations.

In Bheemgal municipality 7th ward, Khairunnisa Begum is likely to win, after two BJP candidates, one Congress nominee and an independent withdrew from the fray.

BJP candidate withdraws paper, expelled from party

Nalgonda: In the third ward in Chityal municipality, the TRS candidate Komatireddy Chinna Venkat Reddy is likely to win the polls as the BJP candidate G Venkateshwarlu withdrew his nomination paper on Monday amidst dramatic circumstances.

Following the withdrawal of papers by Venkateshwarlu, the BJP leaders staged a demonstration in front of the house of their candidate and later expelled him from the party. There were altogether seven candidates in the fray including Chinna Venkat Reddy, but the Congress candidate Pothepaka Narsimha, CPI candidate Mekala Bixapathi, TDP candidate Avu Saidulu and two independent candidates withdrew their nominations on Saturday. The BJP candidate withdrew on Monday leading to no opposition to the winning of TRS candidate.

TRS candidate of first ward in Bhudhan Pochampally, Dareddy Manjula Venugopal Reddy is likely to be elected unanimously. The Congress candidate and two independent candidates withdrew their nomination papers.

