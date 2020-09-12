Six vehicle lifters held; 17 bikes recovered in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: A gang of six vehicle lifters who stole sports bikes was arrested by Langer Houz police here on Saturday. The police recovered 17 bikes worth Rs 25 lakh from the suspects, all aged between 19 and 22 years.

AR Srinivas, In-charge DCP (West), said the gang used to target costly bikes and sports bikes, and moved around in residential areas of the city during the night. They used to steal the bikes by breaking handle locks.

“They learned the technique of starting a bike without a key and of breaking the handle lock from YouTube. After stealing a bike, they shifted it to Bidar in Karnataka, where they sold it without documents or with forged documents,” he said, adding that CCTV footage and mobile tower locations helped the police identify and track down the gang.

