Six-year-old boy dies of snake bite in Mulugu

Published: 10:21 pm

Mulugu: A six-year-old boy died after bitten by a snake at Narayanapur village of Venkatapur mandal in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Doodapaka Ramacharan, son of D Raju, of Nallagunta village in same the mandal.

He along with parents went to Narayanapur, which is his grandparents’ village, on Tuesday. He was playing on the house premises when the snake bit him on Wednesday. Instead of taking him to a qualified doctor, the parents of the boy had taken him to a quack at Peddapur village where he died.

