Six-year-old boy run over by truck in Nizamabad

By | Published: 7:35 pm

Nizamabad: A lorry ran over a six-year-old boy who was on his way to a general store at Kothapalli village of Makloor mandal. The boy died on the spot while the lorry driver fled from the scene.

Vignesh (6), eldest son of Thorlikonda Bhoomaiah and Padma, was a UKG student at Krishnaveni Talent School in Nandipet.

On Friday, Vignesh went to purchase tooth paste from a nearby general store. When he was trying to cross the road, a lorry bearing number UP-7 ET-1684 hit him.

The deceased’s family lodged a complaint with Makloor police who registered a case and took the vehicle into custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter