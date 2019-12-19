Sixteen Delhi Metro stations shut as anti-CAA protests gain steam

By | Published: 2:44 pm

New Delhi: Entry and exit at as many as 16 Delhi Metro stations were closed on Thursday as people, staging protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (2019) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), gathered at various venues despite massive police deployment and imposition of prohibitory orders in several places on Thursday.

In the latest development, DMRC has shut entry and exit gates of Vasant Vihar and Mandi House metro stations. However, it has been clarified that interchange facility is available at Mandi House.

Earlier in the day, entry & exit gates of Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, ITO, Pragati Maidan, and Khan Market were closed. “Trains will not be halting at these stations,” read a tweet on official Twitter handle of DMRC.

“Entry & exit gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk and Vishwavidyalaya are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations. Entry & exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Munirka are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations,” tweeted DMRC earlier in the morning.