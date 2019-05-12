Sixth Haj orientation camp held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: The sixth Haj pilgrimage orientation camp was held at Shahi Masjid (Royal mosque) Public Garden on Sunday. Around 300 Haj aspirants attended the programme.

On the occasion, noted religious scholar Moulana Qari Syed Mateen Ali briefed the gathering about the Haj and Umrah rituals, while Dr Hafiz Ahsan Bin Mohammed Ali Hamoomi spoke about the virtues of the Haj pilgrimage.

Chairman of Telangana State Haj Committee Mohd Masiullah Khan asked the pilgrims to take care of the health and do walking every day as they have to walk around during the Haj pilgrimage.

Executive Officer of Telangana State Haj Committee Mohammed Abdul Waheed explained the procedures of the pilgrimage and advised them to maintain utmost discipline during the visit to Makkah and Madina.