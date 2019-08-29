Sixth Nizam Mir Mahboob Ali Khan remembered

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: Members of the Nizam family and heritage activists remembered Mir Mahboob Ali Khan, the sixth Nizam of Hyderabad for his contribution to Hyderabad on his 109th death anniversary on Thursday. They paid floral tributes at his grave located in the historic Mecca Masjid.

INTACH member Anuradha, who was also present, recalled the contribution made by Mir Mahboob Ali Khan for the modernisation of Hyderabad. She said the Nizam State Railways started during his rule was an important step in modernisation of the State.

A group of persons from Mahabubnagar also visited the grave at Mecca Masjid and paid their tributes. They remembered his contribution to the development of Mahabubnagar and appealed to the government to construct a Mahabubia Hall in the district as a mark of remembrance.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .