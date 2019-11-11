Skaters from BHEL selected for national level competitions

By | Published: 7:18 pm 7:20 pm

Sangareddy: Skating Coach, S Vitala has said skaters from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) township, RC Puram in Sangareddy district have been selected to participate in national level skating championships.

In a press release here on Monday, Vitala, who is also Additional General Secretary of Telangana Roller Skating Association has said that the skaters were being trained regularly at Skating Rink in BHEL.

Ahead of the national level competitions, Vitala has said that State level competitions were conducted in Hyderabad from November 4 to 8. He has further said that the 15 skaters were selected during the state-level competitions. The nation-level competitions will be held from December 15 to 23. “They were undergoing training at the BHEL Skating regularly under the supervision of coaches, Vitala said.

