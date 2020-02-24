Skating rink inaugurated at Delhi Public School in Hyderabad

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:01 pm

Hyderabad: A 125-metre skating rink facility has been inaugurated at the Delhi Public School, Nadergul on city outskirts on Monday.

Anup Kumar Yama, world champion gold medallist and Arjuna awardee roller skater, Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy and DPS chairman M Komaraiah inaugurated the facility.

Anup Kumar said that the sports plays a major role in shaping students lift and physical activity is crucial for their development. “Real lessons are learnt on ground and sports help develop the lives and character of a person. Every kid must play games,” he said.

Minister Sabita Indra Reddy also lauded the school for providing such facilities to the school children.

