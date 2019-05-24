Skeletal remains found in suitcase on Hyderabad outskirts

By | Published: 10:28 pm

Hyderabad: The skeletal remains of an unidentified person were found in a suitcase amidst bushes in a secluded place near the service road on the Outer Ring Road in Dundigal late night on Thursday.

Police said the gender of the person was yet to be confirmed. The person could have been murdered more than a month ago, with indications that the killers had later stuffed the body into the suitcase and abandoned it.

A truck driver who stopped his vehicle to relieve himself in the bushes noticed the suitcase and alerted the Dundigal police, who have booked a murder case.

The skeletal remains have been shifted for an autopsy.