Sketching Hyderabad is this man’s passion

By | Published: 10:25 pm

Everyone gets handed a box of colours as a child. While some move on from it to a world of other things, there are some who hold on to that box; Nizampet-based Viswaprasad Raju is one among them. “As a kid, I was always doodling and, somehow, that just stuck with me. One of the reasons why I got into advertising was also because it’s a mix of art and writing.”

During the initial days of his career, he was completely focused on creating a niche for himself and says doodling took a back seat but it all came back to him on a trip he took to the Tadoba National Park. “I had gone there with a friend of mine and I don’t know what came over me, but I grabbed a few colours and some pens and started documenting the trip and that’s how this journey began.”

After that trip, there was no turning back. “I began sketching wherever I went. People take pictures. I do travel sketches.” Over the last 10 years, he has sketched both national and international scenes. In a day of digital photography, going back to sketching is a big step. When asked about what made him take this route, the 40-year-old says, “When you sit down to sketch, you’re completely immersed in the place, you hear the sounds and you’re among the people. The whole process is very soothing.”

Via pen & ink

His book, Via Pen & Ink is a compilation of sketches right from his first trip to Tadoba National Park to the same scene 10 years later, completing the full circle. “There was this #10yearchallenge that was going on and the thought of compiling all of my works struck me. I started scanning all my works and designed the book on my own. And, I dedicate the book to my daughters Ritisha and Nitisha,” he says, with a hint of pride.

Elaborating on the lack of words in his book, he says, “In this day and age, you will know anything about the place. There really is no need for me to write again. Adding too much text will actually dominate the sketches. Then, sketches become some kind of a subordinate, rather than being a lead.”

Next on the agenda

The artist will soon come up with a sketch exhibition that is completely dedicated to Hyderabad. “The city has given me so much, so it is only right that I give back. Titled ‘Sktchyd’, it will incorporate the real and raw side of the city. I think it’s a good tribute to do a series on Hyderabad and the work on it is already in progress,” shares Viswaprasad, who is also writing a screenplay along with a friend for a travel-based story.