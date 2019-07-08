Skill centre opened in Mahabubnagar

By | Published: 10:53 pm 10:54 pm

Mahabubnagar: Minister for Youth Affairs V Srinivas Goud on Monday inaugurated a professional skill development training centre at Mahabubnagar District Collectorate.

The centre will provide skill-based training in 22 skillsets, which could provide jobs to 8,000 unemployed youth per year, according to him.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the centre, he said a similar initiative would be launched in five more districts in the near future.

The skills learnt here would come along with certificate courses and diploma course certificates, which youth could use to secure jobs.

He also toured several wards in Mahabubnagar municipality along with District Collector Ronald Rose and to find out the problems facing the people.

He also asked the people not to dump their wastes in nalas and instead hand over their garbage to the municipality door-to-door collection personnel.

He and Collector Rose did a bit of a workout at the newly setup open-air gym in Huda colony.

