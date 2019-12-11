Skill development programme launched in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:00 pm 11:36 pm

Hyderabad: Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC), a non-profit organisation and part of Skill India initiative, launched Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) in the city on Wednesday.

The RPL is a Government of India-certified programme to assess and recognise the individual’s prior learning skills obtained informally and help them get equal acceptance as of formal education.

The council is promoted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry with financial support from the National Skill Development Corporation, according to a press release.

Pratibha Pulijala, advisor, South Region of MESC, will lead the programme, which is being conducted free of cost at Lions Bhavan, behind HDFC bank at Paradise circle on December 18 and 19.

The programme will be for dancers, actors, scriptwriters, sound editors, digital marketing managers, community journalists, graphic designers while those trained will get a government-recognised certificate, Rs 500 as reward money, and Rs 2 lakh accidental insurance.

Minister for Employment, Women and Child Development Ch Malla Reddy, who launched the programme, underscored the need for these steps to skill up the individuals working in the media sector, enabling greater employment opportunities to those who learn on their jobs with no formal education. “Moreover, there is a dire need to empower industry to global standards, which is possible only with internationally acceptable levels of assessment and certification,” he said.

Pratibha described it as one of the biggest skill development programmes in the country. Those interested can contact Pratibha on 8555804027.

