Skill Monks to expand to 11 cities this year

Hyderabad: Whether it is skilling, reskilling, upskilling or getting prepared for any competitive exams, the pandemic has moved everything online. And in such a scenario when every user is bogged down by the thousands of options available it becomes difficult to choose the right fit. In order to provide candidates with the right kind of courses and trainers to get the right candidates, Hyderabad-based Skill Monks was born in November 2019.

Founded by Rameswar Mandali, the city startup is an integrated business to business to consumer marketplace in the edtech space. It was started to connect training companies with the skill seekers along with providing career guidance to fresh graduates as well as employed youth. Officially launched in February this year, the 30-employee company has on-boarded 100 plus training companies in the IT domain and is focusing on on-boarding exam prep, government job prep training firms.

It has already helped 60-plus training to operate online and has three main stakeholders which includes – training companies, skill seekers (IT-Working professional, graduates and college students) and skill financing companies. While for the IT domain, Skill Monks helps in bringing in courses which help working professionals to upskill and reskill, in the government job domain it guides candidates in various exams and in the higher studies domain it provides preparation tools for competitive exams like CAT, GATE etc. It is also working on launching study abroad wherein it will provide preparation tools for GRE, GMAT, TOEFL and IELTS.

“Our current user base is majorly from the IT domain and government exam prep with 35 per cent and 45 per cent respectively. During the Covid-19 pandemic months, we saw huge interest in techtalks and online demos along with a five times increase in SaaS solution and course enrolments for industry certificate courses. We plan to expand our offerings to 11 new cities by the end of FY21,” said Mandali. Post FY21, the company is planning international expansion to Middle East and NRI markets.

In terms of funding, Skill Monks has raised Rs 2 crore in seed funding from angel investors and has a commitment of Rs 1.5 crore. It is also aiming to raise Rs 7.5 crore in the current round of funding.

