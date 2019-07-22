Skill oriented course in Data Science

By | Published: 12:59 am 5:23 pm

Hyderabad: For working professionals and engineering undergraduate students who want to upgrade their skills and sharpen their knowledge, Osmania University is launching the first-of-its-kind PG Diploma in Data Science programme.

The programme is aimed at equipping students with skills related to data science. The PG Diploma will be offered in online mode and will be on the lines of the programme being offered on the Swayam-National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning by the Indian Institutes of Technology.

The syllabus of the programme has been designed by roping experts from the industry and is in tune with the industrial requirements which help participants secure jobs upon completion.

Speaking to Telangana Today, OU VC Prof S Ramachandram said the new online programme will be job and skills oriented.

“Students and working professionals enrolling in the programme will be given rigorous training with practical classes and case studies as well. Apart from engineering faculty, experts from the industry will be teaching the programme and they also mentor the candidates,” he said, adding that the university has already prepared a few video lectures.

The programme will be offered through the Prof. G Ram Reddy Centre for Distance Education, OU in semester mode and is likely to be launched in August or September.

“The University Grants Commission has sought some details regarding the programme. We sent the information to the UGC and are waiting for approval. The programme will be launched once the varsity receives consent from the UGC,” said Prof. Chintha Ganesh, director, PGRRCDE, OU.

The university has launched two new distance education programmes in MA Public Administration and BCom Computer Applications for the academic year 2019-20. A total of 26 programmes including four undergraduate, 17 postgraduate and five PG diploma are being offered by the PGRRCDE for 2019-20.

Starting 2020-21, the distance education programmes will be offered in semester mode instead of the annual system. At present, out of 26 programmes, only MBA and PG Diploma in Computer Applications are in semester mode. This is being done as per directions from the UGC.

“About 50 per cent of the programmes will be offered in semester mode from 2020-21 and rest from 2021-22. The programmes will be in tune with the choice based credit system,” Prof. Ganesh said.

