Skills of women entrepreneurs come to fore at Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Women entrepreneurs from 11 States will be coming together to showcase 150 brands at Style Tatva, an exhibition being organised by FLO Hyderabad Chapter on August 10 and 11.

The FLO terms the event as unique in nature and spread over 45,000 sft with 200 stalls to help the entrepreneurs showcase their skills and products.

The maiden edition will have industry specific pavilions and a pavilion of FLO assisted entrepreneurs. This will feature pickle makers of erstwhile toddy and gudumba sellers from Dhoolpet who have been trained by FLO members in various modes of pickle making, according to a press release.

“FLO is also connecting them to potential buyers on a regular basis,” said Sona Chatwani, Chairperson, FLO Hyderabad.

Also, Chandana Srinath will be the youngest entrepreneur exhibiting at StyleTatva. Daughter of a master weaver of Pochampally Ikkat, the 16-year-old, took up the reins of the household after her father’s sudden demise and the class XI student continues to run the looms, and with the help of her mother and uncle, the release added.

