Skillsoft opens centre in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:14 pm

Hyderabad: A global company in corporate learning, Skillsoft has expanded its presence in India by opening a new engineering facility in Hyderabad. The facility firmly establishes the city as a key development centre for Percipio — Skillsoft’s intelligent learning experience platform.

The140-seat facility, Skillsoft’s third in Hyderabad will enable Skillsoft to significantly expand its engineering team in India. The team in this new facility supports the development of Percipio, which is at the core of its technology and developer, compliance and leadership and business learning solutions.

“India is significant to our strategic global growth plans,” said Kamal Dutta.“The new office further strengthens Skillsoft’s commitment to India, home to some of the best technology talent in the world. Hyderabad has an ecosystem conducive for innovation and product development. We look forward to welcoming many new developers and technologists to deliver comprehensive, next-generation technology solutions that help customers attract, develop and retain top talent.”

