Skin care for riders

By | Published: 5:49 pm

Biking is one of the greatest pleasures in life, but prolonged exposure to the sun can cause various skin and hair problems. The air all around us is infused with harmful chemicals that have severe adverse effects on our skin.

Some simpler ways to avoid the harmful ultraviolet radiation and chemicals is to cover the exposed parts of your body while stepping out of your house. But this is not sufficient, we need to take extra care of our skin and hair and treat them right.

So here are a few tips to keep in mind while going on a road trip or even while riding a bike, shared by Manisha and Sankalp Chopra, Founders, Aelius Parallel Holding Pvt Ltd.

Skin care tips

During summers, the skin is exposed to excessive levels of ultraviolet radiation which can cause skin tissue damage and lead to pigmentation. In order to avoid this, it is important that you take special care of your skin. You must apply SPF cream while travelling which prevents skin from UV rays and avoids any form of skin pigmentation.