Skin-scalding summer puts Telangana on world heat map

Hyderabad: Ramagundam, the industrial and coal mining town in Telangana, on Monday sizzled at a skin-burning 45 degrees Celsius. And so did Adilabad, making these two north Telangana towns share the record for the seventh hottest spot on Earth on Monday.

Nizamabad found itself at the 14th hottest place with a maximum day temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius. Incidentally, seven other Indian cities and towns — all of them in Central and South India — were also among the list of hottest places on Monday.

Ramagundam, as were many other places in Telangana, had been on the burner for the past four weeks, registering 44 degrees or more since April 21 with the maximum temperature in the town staying above 40 degrees Celsius during this period. Adilabad too during the same period, experienced 45 degrees or more for four days with the mercury refusing to dip below 40 degrees with respect to the daily maximum temperature.

According to the list of the hottest places on Earth compiled by eldoradoweater.com, a weather aggregating website, Brahmapuri in Maharashtra was the second hottest at 45.9 degrees while the hottest place was Bilma at 46.4 degrees in the African nation of Niger. The website draws its data from Ogimet.com, a website developed by meteorologist working for the National Meteorological Institute, Spain. Both websites depend on information provided by various national weather services and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of United States of America.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which advised people not to expose themselves directly to sunlight and take necessary precautions due to the heat wave, predicted at least one more hot-to-very-hot day for different parts of Telangana. But, hot gusty winds might not be as prevalent on Tuesday as they were for the past few days. For Wednesday, IMD said thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds were likely in isolated parts across the State.