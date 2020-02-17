Sky is limit for visual storytellers

By | Published: 12:55 am 3:59 pm

With the penetration of technology into our homes and subsequent easy availability of entertainment, the scope of many things has been widened and the opportunities to broaden one’s horizons have been increased. And also, there is demand fuelling for online content with the presence of a smartphone with data in almost every other hand.

With this phenomenon, now the sky is the limit for visual content creators as there are ample opportunities on numerous platforms.

The growth of web content consumption is rapidly changing the landscape of visual content making, be it the traditional feature films, or the emerging trend of web series, or YouTube-friendly short films. If you have an interesting story and an engaging way to tell it, then there is no stopping, as technicalities are no more a hindrance in this digital world. There are many instance where filmmakers left their lucrative jobs, dropped from their professional studies to get hold of a microphone.

Also, there are many institutes offering filmmaking courses, not to talk about several workshops held by young filmmakers. Though pursuing a professional filmmaking course is well and truly an advantage but many fresh talents are only using the web space to learn the art and also to present their work. With VLogs, YouTube channels, short films for popular Facebook pages etc., young creators are leaving no stone unturned in visually telling a story. The demand for filmmaking and filmmakers has the potential for expanding in leaps and bounds, not just in terms of entertaining content, but also in professional use like short movies for corporates, visual depiction of research findings, and so on.

With the world going fast completely digital, the search for visual stories will increase and the opportunities for storytellers will grow. All we need to know is which button to click and when.

