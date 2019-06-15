Sky no limit for flight cadets

By | Published: 11:20 pm

Hyderabad: It was more of an emotional roller coaster ride rather than a parade for many parents as they watched their wards marching at the passing out parade for flying officers of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal on Saturday.

A total of 152 flight cadets, including 24 women graduated as flying officers to join the elite cadre of the IAF after the successful completion of their year-long basic and professional training.

The parade turned out to be spectacular for the visitors when the blue skies turned vibrant with breath-taking aerobatics in the air by various aircrafts of IAF along with the colourful marchpast on the ground. Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, was the reviewing officer for the parade.

Visitors were awestruck by the spectacular movements of the Air Warrior Drill Team and mesmerised by the display of ‘Sarang’, the helicopter aerobatic team of IAF, Suryakiran team and PC 7 aircraft.

President’s Plaque for AP youth

Taking inspiration from his father, G Pulla Reddy, a subedar in the Indian Army, G Navin Kumar Reddy from the Fighter branch went on to stand first in overall merit in the Pilots Course and was awarded the President’s Plaque.

This 21-year-old native of Giddalur, Prakasham in Andhra Pradesh completed his schooling in Sainik School, Korukonda in Vizianagaram and secured the top rank in the National Defence Academy.

Fulfils promise made to father

For 23-year-old Anjali, becoming a dentist was a dream. However, after seeing her father work as an instrument fitter for the Defence before retiring in 2007, she promised him that she would become an IAF officer. On Saturday, she fulfilled that promise. She was the only woman fighter pilot in her batch.

This BTech Energy Engineering graduate from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, said, “Understanding the dynamics of the aircraft itself was tough.”

Dream comes true

Kaustubh Rana’s dream of becoming a Flying Officer came true on Saturday, that too, in the presence of his parents. He had set the goal of entering the IAF, long ago, when he was a Class VI student in the Sainik School in Himachal Pradesh. “I have to put in a lot of mental and physical effort to complete the course in the Helicopter branch,” he said.

Details of AN-32 crash being ascertained: IAF Chief

Hyderabad: The Indian Air Force will ascertain the cause of the recent crash of the AN-32 aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh and ensure such accidents do not recur, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa said here on Saturday.

On the wreckage of the IAF aircraft being found in a remote area in Arunachal Pradesh after it went missing with 13 people on board, Dhanoa said the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder were recovered.

“We will go into details to find out what happened and how do we make sure that it does not happen again,” he said, while talking to the media after reviewing the Combined Graduation Parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal here.

“In Arunachal Pradesh, the terrain is treacherous and most of the time, it is cloudy. When you are flying in that terrain in the cloudy weather, there have been many, not only Air Force, even otherwise, Pawan Hans and all, accidents, because of controlled flight into terrain,” he said.

The Russian-origin aircraft went missing in the afternoon of June 3, around 33 minutes after taking off from Jorhat in Assam for Menchuka in Arunachal Pradesh. After eight days of a massive search operation, the wreckage of the plane was spotted by an IAF chopper on Tuesday at a height of 12,000 feet near Gatte village on the border of Siang and Shi-Yomi districts.

Earlier, Dhanoa reviewed the parade and conferred the ‘President’s Commission’ on behalf of the President of India to the graduating flight cadets who completed their basic and professional training.

