Skyline Ventures to invest in growth-stage startups

Skyline is positioning itself as a technology ventures company to invest in small growth-stage companies with an equity acquisition of up to 25-26 per cent and take them to the next level

By | Published: 1:01 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Skyline Ventures India, which facilitates the growth capital requirements of companies and connects them to investors, merchant & investment banking ecosystem, has recently incorporated IT/ITeS services in its portfolio and is trying to expand its technology business in fintech space. It is also actively investing in growth-stage tech startups.

Skyline is positioning itself as a technology ventures company to invest in small growth-stage companies with an equity acquisition of up to 25-26 per cent and take them to the next level.

D Lakshmi Narayana, chairman, Skyline Ventures, told Telangana Today, “We have brought investment bankers and a management team into our operations recently. We help companies leverage their human, financial and social capital, and identify key constraints for their growth and support them.”

He added, “We have identified promising startups with whom we want to work. While we initially enter into agreements with startups as a business enabler or developer, we explore the potential for equity investments in these companies. Before funding them, we want to closely look at their business model at least for a year and evaluate their ability to scale up business.”

Skyline recently entered into an agreement with another Hyderabad-based fintech company, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, which is engaged in accelerating digital payments through mobile, credit cards and other digital formats. As a part of the agreement, Skyline will support Zaggle by implementing its business plans.

Lakshmi Narayana said fintech, healthtech and medtech segments are showing promise. Skyline is currently exploring to invest in an e-pharmacy and healthcare startup MetroMedi (metromedi.com). They are operating in seven cities across Telangana, AP and Karnataka. A memorandum of understanding has already been entered with the startup and in the upcoming AGM, Skyline will seek shareholder’s approval to infuse money.

He informed, “Skyline is also in talks with startups in T-Hub and incubators in San Francisco to fully acquire companies and amalgamate them into its operations. We are keen to acquire the intellectual property of startups operating in niche areas. In addition to India, we are also in negotiations with an Australian startup for possible investment.”

COVID-19 has triggered digital transformation across sectors. Madhu Mohan Avalur, MD, Skyline Ventures, said, several of the tech startups have been able to achieve the revenues of the entire last fiscal in the first quarter of this fiscal alone. There has been phenomenal growth in the recent months. Healthtech, fintech and e-retail will emerge as key winners and Hyderabad startup ecosystem will significantly contribute towards it.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .