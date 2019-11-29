Skyworth to invest 700 crore in manufacturing plant in Hyderabad

By | Published: 5:19 pm 5:20 pm

Hyderabad: Skyworth group, a UD 5 Billion dollar conglomerate in consumer electronics, is planning to invest over Rs 700 crore (100 mn US dolars) in its manufacturing unit to be set up in Hyderabad. The company is into manufacturing of LED TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, set top boxes, and Lithium batteries for use in Electric Vehicles. The proposed unit would provide direct and indirect employment to over 5000 people.

The Skyworth group chairman, Lai Weide signed an MOU with Telangana Government on Friday, in the presence of IT and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao and other officials here on Friday.

According to an official press release, Skyworth Group will set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing base titled Radiant Appliances & Electronics Pvt Ltd, in a 50 acre campus. Skyworth & METZ brand LED TVs, which offers cutting edge technology and latest features, are already into production. In its second phase of expansion, the company will manufacture of latest generation Lithium batteries for Electric Vehicles, and wide array of white goods including air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines.

Speaking on the occasion, Lai Weide said that “Skyworth is highly encouraged by the electronics manufacturing industry supportive policies of Telangana government. Besides bringing high quality manufacturing skills, scale of economy through very efficient supply chain, Skyworth will be bringing the futuristic products to Indian consumers. Along with upscaling of the skills of the local people, Skyworth will undertake socially responsible initiatives”

Skyworth Executive Vice Presidnet, Wang Zenjun commented that “India is very strategic market under Skyworth Global Expansion plan and it is noteworthy that quality, decision and latest technology AIOT products of Skyworth & Metz are well received by Indian consumers. Skyworth is committed to Indian Markets and would continue to make substantial investments in India market in a phased manner”

Minister KT Rama Rao, expressed his happiness that Skyworth chose Hyderabad as its manufacturing destination and it will generate employment opportunity of more than five thousand people. The minister pointed out that the present government was proactive in its approach to industry and the commitment was reflected in its industrial policy and revolutionary measures such as TS-iPass. He pointed out the availability of skilled manpower, best law and order situation, latest infrastructure and excellent national and international connectivity made Hyderabad the most favourable destination for industrial investment. Rao congratulated Skyworth Board Chairman and his team for starting the manufacturing in Hyderabad and assured of all possible support from Telangana government.

