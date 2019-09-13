SL Group launches new project at Jangoan

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: SL Group is launching its project ‘Green City @ Jangoan’, a gated community seeking to provide a peaceful life near Jangoan town in Suryapet district. Film actor Ali launched the project on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, G Nageshwar Reddy, chairman and K Venkat Reddy, managing director, said, “We are extremely delighted to launch this prestigious project of ours.”

“The SL Group has been serving its customers in the business areas of residential layouts, property developments and construction of infrastructure projects for the past 25 years with a vision to deliver high value and good quality construction combined with honesty and transparency,” they said.

