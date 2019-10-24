Slap on face of Congress, BJP: Errabelli

By | Published: 10:22 pm

Warangal Urban: Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said the victory of the TRS candidate in Huzurnagar was a slap on the face of the opposition Congress and BJP.

The Minister, along with Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, MP Pasunuri Dayakar and others, celebrated the victory by offering sweets to one another here on Thursday.

Dayakar Rao said, “The Huzurnagar seat was won by the Congress in last Assembly polls, but we have successfully snatched it away from the Opposition in the bypoll. People should know that despite TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy had won the seat thrice and even worked as a Minister, the people of the constituency had reposed faith in the ruling TRS,” he added.

Stating that the Opposition parties had levelled baseless allegations on the TRS and its chief K Chandrashekhar Rao for electoral gains during the campaign and that even sarpanches had filed nominations to defeat TRS candidate Saidi Reddy, he said the people had taught a lesson to the Congress and the BJP for their cheap tricks and unwarranted criticism against the Chief Minister.

He alleged that the Opposition leaders had provoked RTC workers and led to their suicides. “Finally, I urge the Congress, the BJP, Kodandaram and others to cooperate with the TRS government and resolve the issues,” he said and exuded confidence that the TRS would continue its winning streak in the municipal polls too.

Alleging that the BJP was resorting to mudslinging against the TRS government, he suggested that the BJP leaders see that the State gets its share of funds from the Centre.

Vinay Bhaskar said the people were wise and that they had given the right verdict by handing a thumping majority to the TRS candidate.

