Slaying monsters and unravelling surprises

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Reviewing a TV series is technically out of the purview of a column that is dedicated to video games, but we live in times when the demarcations aren’t so clear anymore. At a time when transmedia is the buzzword and content is being adapted to as many platforms as possible, overlaps are likely to happen and we see the same with The Witcher saga as books became games and now, we have a show on Netflix.

Truth be told, I was anxious with the announcement of the series as The Witcher franchise is very close to my heart. I have spent several hours playing the games and marvelling at the depths the fantasy world can offer. I distinctly remember the summer of 2014, where I spent about 20 hours a day mastering the various mechanics of Witcher 3 and marvelling at the narrative and the detailed characters.

Witcher 3 is one of my favourite games of all time and the fear of the franchise being tarnished was considerable. Casting Henry Cavill seemed risky as I wondered if he could pull off the gravelly voice and the infinitesimally broody hmm that defines the titular Geralt of Rivia. However, 10 minutes into the show, all my anxiety faded away as Cavill perfectly embodied most of characteristic traits making the role his own.

While Cavill stands out here, he isn’t the show’s driving force and therein lies the strength of this series. The Witcher universe has always had extremely powerful female characters and this show runs on the extremely able shoulders of Yennefer (Amy Chalotra). A witch, extremely powerful and in the search to attain the impossible, Yennefer defines all that is fantastical about the show.

The complicated timelines, the geo-political situations of the continent and the way they are shaped by decisions from titular characters are all extremely well crafted as you lose track of time wading through the episodes. The show does a great job of showing both Yennefer’s command over magic and Geralt’s mastery of weaponry while simultaneously keeping the plot precise.

In an era where most adaptations of video games have failed to transition to other formats (failure of Assassin’s Creed, World of Warcraft, Prince of Persia come to mind), this is a welcome change. The use of the binge-watching format in conjunction with an extremely detailed fantasy world to draw from only makes the content more compelling.

To top it all, the popularity of the show has seen an incredible surge in the number of players who are now playing Witcher 3, a game from 2014. There is nowhere to go but down, I really hope the quality is preserved when the second season comes around. Transmedia seems to be the way forward, after all.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter