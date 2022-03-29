SLBC Meet: Banks in Telangana have deposits of Rs 6.03 lakh crore

Hyderabad: The total deposits in banks in Telangana touched Rs 6.03 lakh crore as of December 31, 2021. The advances grew by Rs 25,889 crores (or about 3.81 per cent) during the December quarter to touch Rs 7.06 lakh crore. The credit-deposit ration increased from 110.1 per cent to 117 per cent as of December end.

The State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) convened its 32nd quarterly review meeting on Tuesday. Special Chief Secretary Sunil Sharma, Finance Secretary Ronald Rose, RBI Regional Director K Nikhila, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Commissioner Dr N Satyanarayana, SBI General Manager and SLBC Telangana Convenor Krishan Sharma were at the review.

Banks in the State disbursed short term agriculture production loans to the extent of Rs 31,489 crore during the current financial year, achieving 53 per cent of the target. Agriculture term loans of Rs11,709 crore have been disbursed towards investment credit, agriculture allied, infrastructure and ancillary activities, said Amit Jhingran, SBI Chief General Manager and SLBC President.

They disbursed Rs 610 crores towards educational loans and Rs 3,259 crore towards housing loans during the current financial year. The banks together disbursed Rs 80,710 crore under priority sector, achieving 55.9 per cent of the annual targets. They lent Rs 32,210 crore to Micro, Small & Medium enterprises, achieving 81.8 per cent of the targets.

The banks have 104.02 lakh PMJDY accounts in their books, out of which 83.8 lakh accounts have been issued RuPay cards. They sanctioned Rs 8,299 crore and disbursed Rs7,049 crore to MSME beneficiaries under the Guaranteed Emergency Credit line, according to a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .