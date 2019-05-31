SLBC quarterly review meeting held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), Telangana has convened its 23rd Quarterly Review meeting on Thursday to launch the Annual Credit Plan for the year 2019-20 and to review the performance of the banks for the quarter ended March, 2019.

Presenting the performance of the banks during 2018-19, J Swaminathan, Deputy Managing Director, SBI and president of SLBC, Telangana said that total deposits of the banks grew by Rs.41,326 crores (10 per cent) during the year and the total deposits were at Rs.4,54,272 crores as on March 31.

Total advances grew by 53,341 crore (11.10 per cent) during the year and the advances of all banks were at Rs 5,33,874 crore as on March 31. During the FY 2018-19, banks have disbursed Short Term Agriculture Production Loans of Rs 33,752 crores achieving 79.43 per cent of targets.

Annual Credit Plan for the current financial year 2019-20 is Rs.1,46,238 crores, of which the share of Priority Sector is Rs.1,01,353 crores (69 per cent) as against Rs 1,36,733.30 crore of the previous year. i.e., 6.95 per cent increase over the previous year, according to press release.

Agriculture segment has a major share of 68 per cent of the Priority Sector targets at Rs 68,596 crore, as against a target of Rs 58,063.36 crore of the previous Year. i.e., 18.14 per cent increase over the previous year.

Out of total agriculture target, Rs.19,856 crore is for lending under Investment Credit as against a target of Rs.15,569.10 crore of previous year. i.e., an increase of 27.54 per cent over the previous year.