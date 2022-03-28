Sleep is essential for success in exam

Hyderabad: Late-night cramming, copious amounts of energy drinks or coffee, and binge eating – this is the lifestyle pattern most youngsters adapt to while preparing for exams. You might think that the extra time studying will benefit you on your exams.

However, psychologists say pulling all-nighters do more harm than good and that your brain loses efficiency with each hour of sleep deprivation.

“Most people need at least seven to eight hours of sleep at night for the body and brain to function normally. So, if you stay up all night, there will be a sharp decrease in performance for specific learning and memory tasks. It further increases stress levels leading to depression. In short, a sleep-deprived brain is dysfunctional,” says Dr. Manjula Rao, a clinical psychologist at ApoKOS.

Tips and advice to help you sleep better while preparing for competitive exams:

Make time for sleep

Set a scheduled time for sleep and stick to it. Make your body know when it’s time to go to bed and when it’s time to wake up. It not only tends to increase the amount of sleep you get each night, but it can also improve the quality of that sleep. Irregular sleep schedules have been linked to poor performance in exams, while consistent sleep can improve academic performance.

Don’t use smartphone in bed

It’s bedtime and many of us hop into pajamas, flip the lights off, crawl into bed and then… reach for the cell phone. But, according to Dr. Manjula, the blue light emitted by your cell phone screen restrains the production of the hormone that controls your sleep-wake cycle. This makes it even more difficult to fall asleep and wake up the next day. Studies also show that exposure to blue light can cause damage to your retinas.

Avoid white light

Many adults are guilty of keeping lights on while sleeping. While some are used to keeping a bedside lamp on at night, others keep the television on. Or maybe you look at your phone or tablet. According to the psychologist, light exposure before or during bedtime can make it difficult to fall and stay asleep because your brain won’t make enough sleep-inducing melatonin.

Clear your head

“I just can’t turn my brain off at night:” This is one common complaint among those who struggle with insomnia and other sleep disorders. Pondering over thoughts of the day will keep the brain active leading to difficulty in sleeping. Writing down your thoughts before sleep or meditation can help. Also, don’t force yourself to fall asleep. In case you can’t sleep, leave the bedroom, read or relax somewhere else. Return to the room when you feel sleepy again.

Watch what you eat and drink

Finals are so exhausting; it is natural to want to reach for junk food, energy drinks, and coffee frequently. Unfortunately, these will likely make your sleep worse. Stop having anything at least eight hours before bedtime. Have a big dinner before 7:00 pm and then a smaller snack in the evening if you are still hungry. Also, limit your caffeine intake during exams. Studies show that coffee can sleep even when ingested six hours before bed17. Nicotine and alcohol also worsen sleep quality.