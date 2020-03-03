Sleeping farmer hacked to death in Nagarkurnool

By | Published: 11:54 am

Nagarkurnool: Unidentified persons have murdered a senior citizen while he was sleeping in his farm land on Monday night.

Penimilla Narasimha (60), a resident of Inole village of Achampet mandal was sleeping at his farm on Monday night, when he was hacked to death.

Farmers who saw Narasimha in lifeless condition, have informed the police about the murder.

More details are awaited.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter