Sleeping kid run over by tractor in Karimnagar

By | Published: 7:50 pm

Karimnagar: A two year old girl died after she was run over by a tractor at Gundi village of Ramadugu mandal on Thursday. Hemsheka, who was sleeping, died on the spot when driver Shankaraiah reversed the brick-laden tractor without noticing the kid, said Ramadugu SI Ravi.

The victim, daughter of Nandh Kumar and Neelam who belong to Chattisgarh and settled at Gundi village three years ago working as labourers at Hanuman Sai Cement Bricks. As she was sleeping, Neelam covered her daughter with a sheet to avoid the dust and ash being raised at the workplace. A case was registered against Shankaiah and was taken into custody by the police.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter