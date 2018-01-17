Slew of development works for Kodangal

By | Published: 12:36 am 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday sanctioned junior colleges, bus depot, fire station and police circle office for the Kodangal Assembly constituency.

The TRS leaders from the constituency, along with Ministers P Mahender Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao and MLC P Narender Reddy, met the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan and submitted a memorandum seeking the above facilities.

Later, the Chief Minister sanctioned bus depot and police circle office for Kosgi mandal, fire station for the Kodangal constituency and junior colleges at Dowlatabad and Bomraspet mandal.

The Chief Minister directed officials concerned to take necessary steps for immediate grounding of the works in the constituency. The Ministers and Kondangal constituency leaders thanked the Chief Minister for fulfilling their long-pending demands.