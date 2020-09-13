Slew of measures taken to curb virus: Balka Suman

Chennur MLA Balka Suman said that good treatment and nutritious food was provided to Covid-19 patients.

Mancherial: Government Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman said the government had initiated a slew of measures to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a review meeting on controlling Covid-19 with district authorities here, Suman said that good treatment and nutritious food was provided to Covid-19 patients. The isolation centre, which was initially created at a residential school in Bellampalli, was shifted to a government degree college of Mancherial for the convenience of the public.

The government whip instructed officials of the health and medical department to arrange sufficient beds and facilities to the infected and to take precautions for controlling the virus. He asked them to ensure sufficient medical kits, ventilators and oxygen to the patients. He told them to utilise services of ANMs for offering the medical services to the infected.

The legislator stated that blood camps would be organised in Chennur Assembly constituency for supplying it to the needy. He opined that the chain of the virus could be broken by wearing face masks, practicing physical distance and washing hands. He added MLAs donated funds for arranging special ambulances as part of measures to control the spread of the disease.

Collector Bharati Hollikeri told the whip and legislators that she was monitoring the situation of Covid-19 in the district.She stated that quality treatment was being given to the patients of the disease. She narrated the progress of various government programs and welfare schemes.

Legislators Nadipelli Diwakar Rao and Durgam Chinnaiah, District Health and Medical Officer Dr Neeraja, Medical superintendent of district headquarters hospital Dr Aravind, district surveillance officer Dr Balaji and many other officials were present.

