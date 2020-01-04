Slight rise in mercury level post rains in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: The winter chill eased a bit in the city on Friday with the temperatures, both in day and night, registering a rise since Thursday night. For Saturday, the weather forecast looks at the possibility of light to moderate rains in isolated places of the city. The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) forecasts isolated light rains om Saturday and thereafter, mainly dry weather conditions prevailing for next two days.

The minimum temperatures could be in the range of 18 degree Celsius to 20 degree Celsius while the maximum temperatures rising a bit to be in the range of 27 degree Celsius to 29 degree Celsius in the next three days.

Though cloudy weather conditions prevailed for most of the day, the mercury climbed as a result of the moderate rainfall in the last two days. Alwal recorded lowest temperature of 19.2 degree Celsius followed by Ramachandrapuram (19.8 degree Celsius), Chandanagar (20.6 degree Celsius) and Rajendranagar (20.7 degree Celsius), according to TSDPS.

On Thursday, Hyderabad recorded a rainfall of 36.8 mm, which is said to be highest in last 10 years, according to Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad. The city has recorded highest amount of rainfall than any other part of the State in the last 24 hours.

