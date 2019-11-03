Slip roads to ease traffic in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: From now on, small is big in Hyderabad. Small roads, short roads, slip roads, link roads, hitherto ignored lanes and their kind are part of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) comprehensive plan to resolve traffic issues in State capital.

The plan is to identify and develop short stretches of new or existing roads to ease traffic congestion. A suggestion on such utilisation of link roads and small roads from MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao set the ball rolling for the plan. GHMC started the exercise with incorporating recommendations from citizens.

The concept entered the implementation stage on Saturday, when senior officials from GHMC’s Town Planning wing and representatives from the real estate sector submitted a detailed report to Rama Rao during a review meeting here.

According to officials, after the Minister’s suggestion, GHMC asked citizens to give inputs on missing slip roads and link roads which, if connected, could improve the road network in Hyderabad. The response, they said, was quite enthusiastic.

So far, GHMC received close to 300 suggestions on slip roads and link roads. Most of the locations were already identified by the officials with the road laying works starting as well. The Minister, who discussed the report in detail, instructed officials to speed up the work at busy locations on a top priority basis.

Rama Rao also asked Zonal Commissioners to designate special officers who would ensure the completion of the road laying work on a war-footing. In the meeting, he mentioned that the government was implementing the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) to strengthen the road network in Hyderabad. Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar were present at the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter