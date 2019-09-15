A slogan to cherish

By | Published: 12:50 am 9:35 pm

The journey of Chandrayaan-2 to the moon, led by two women scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has broken another glass ceiling and inspired girls in India to say ‘Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon’. Here are some recent ground-breaking achievements by women that make this slogan so apt.

Chandrayaan-2:

ISRO’s moon mission is one of the most ambitious space missions India has ever launched; a testament to the brilliance, dedication and grit of our scientists. The team led by M Vanitha and Ritu Karidhal is the perfect embodiment of the belief ‘Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon’. Exploration of the moon was once only a distant dream, but could very well be a reality in the near future. Chandrayaan-2 is one critical step in India’s space odyssey.

Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon:

Coincidentally, the third season of edutainment show Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon concluded on 7 September, along with the first, historic attempt of Chandrayaan-2 to land on the moon. Five years ago the TV serial became a trendsetter with its protagonist Dr. Sneha Mathur calling for women to believe that they can achieve anything. The show has broken many myths and tackled deep-set social norms and difficult issues with utmost sensitivity. It covers topics such as sex selective practices, child marriage, sexual and reproductive health of young people, women’s rights, and sanitation and hygiene. Despite highlighting taboo, the show remains highly popular and has inspired women as well as men to bring about change in their lives.

P.V.Sindhu:

On 25 August, our very own P.V. Sindhu broke yet another glass ceiling. She became the first Indian badminton player ever to win the World Championship. Sindhu made the country proud by defeating Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in straight sets in the finals.

Flight Lt. Gunjan Saxena:

As we were celebrating ‘Indian Badminton’s Golden Girl’ P.V. Sindhu news came that the story of India’s first woman combat pilot Gunjan Saxena would appear on the silver screen. Lieutenant Saxena was a flight officer during the Kargil War in 1999. She is also the first woman Shaurya Chakra recipient and as they say, the rest is history. Deepa Malik- And yes, India can say ‘Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon’ because we have the literal embodiment of that sentiment in para-athlete Deepa Malik. Malik became the first Indian woman para-athlete to be conferred with the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

