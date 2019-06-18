Slogans raised in Lok Sabha as Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi takes oath

By | Published: 3:04 pm 3:32 pm

Hyderabad: Slogans of ‘Vande Mataram’ were raised in Lok Sabha, as Asaduddin Owaisi, elected from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, was called in to take oath on Tuesday. The Hyderabad MP, clad in traditional sherwani, walked through the benches as the pitch increased and in an apparent mood to hit back, Owaisi raised his hands as if asking his fellow MPs to continue slogarneering as he walked to the podium.

He took oath in chaste Urdu and then it was his turn to hit back. After the oath he concluded with his slogan “Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Takbeer Allahu Akbar, Jai Hind”. Minister of State for Home, G. Kishan Reddy, seated on the first row was seen gesticulating to his party MPs to cut down on slogans as Owais began taking his oath.

Owaisi’s oath taking with the concluding slogans, however, did not, however, elicit any response from the treasury benches. The sloganeering, was described as ‘heckling’ by some twitter users was resented saying it was insulting a democratically elected Member of Parliament.

When @asadowaisi comes for oath then suddenly MPs started sloganeering in the Parliament. He gave it back with “Jai bheem,Jai Meem, Takbeer Allah hu Akbar, Jai Hind” Savage 😍😍🤣👏👏 pic.twitter.com/GzwAQDoq52 — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ آصِف (@imMAK02) June 18, 2019

Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM on ‘Jai Sri Ram’ & ‘Vande Mataram’ slogans being raised in Lok Sabha while he was taking oath as MP: It is good that they remember such things when they see me, I hope they will also remember the constitution and deaths of children in Muzaffarpur. pic.twitter.com/THJN8n8out — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

Heckling an Elected MP with slogans is a shame on part or BJP . Salute the spirit or @asadowaisi 🙏🏻 https://t.co/SOsdx9832V — Venkat Gandhi (@gandhi_pv) June 18, 2019

