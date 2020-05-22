Sloth bear beaten to death in Kamareddy

By | Published: 6:23 pm

Kamareddy: A sloth bear which entered a village and attacked some villagers was beaten to death by the villagers in Kannapur village of Kamareddy district on Friday morning.

According to villagers, the bear sauntered into the village in the morning and tried to enter into a house, even as fear-stricken villagers scampered to safety. Two of them who could not run away were attacked by the bear and Gidda Narasimhulu and Deme Balanarsu were mauled seriously by the in the officials reaching the village and by then, the villagers captured the sloth bear with ropes.bear.

The villagers later regrouped themselves started hunting for it, even as some of them alerted the forest department officials. There was some delay

They were trying to hand it over the forest officials, when it attacked some people again. In the melee, the villagers began beating it leading to its death.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .