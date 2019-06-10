Sloth bear dies after being hit by train in Asifabad

By | Published: 8:09 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A sloth bear was run over by a train when it was trying to cross a railway track at Areguda village in Sirpur (T) mandal on Monday.

Kaghaznagar Forest Divisional Officer M Rajaramana Reddy said that the female wild animal aged three years, died when the train dashed it when it was crossing the track. Its body was spotted beside a track located in compartment number 92 in Peddabanda forest near Areguda.

Autopsy of the body was performed as per protocol of the department and the carcass would be burnt after receiving report from veterinary doctor, he added.

Some locals informed the officials of the Forest department about the incident. The officials rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Sirpur (T) Forest Ranger Officer’s office.

