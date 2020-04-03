Sloth bear strays into village near Bhupalpally, attacks two persons

By | Published: 6:25 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: A sloth bear strayed into Seggampally village near Bhupalpally in the district on Friday morning and attacked two villagers, Durgam Lakma and Rakesh, before escaping into the nearby bushes.

The injured persons have been given first aid and they may be shifted to the hospital in Bhupalpally, if required, according to officials. After learning about the incident, forest officials took up a rescue operation to catch and leave the wild animal in the forest area. A team led by veterinarian Dr Praveen is on the job to rescue the bear.

Forest Development Officer Mahadevpur and incharge District Forest Officer Vajra Reddy is overseeing the rescue operation.

