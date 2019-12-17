Slowdown in economy hurting TS finances, says Harish Rao

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:40 am 12:42 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State is grappling with a revenue shortfall of Rs 8,000 crore mainly on account of Centre not releasing GST dues and slashing of centrally sponsored schemes and a general economic slowdown are also reasons for the shortfall, said Finance Minister T Harish Rao, here on Monday.

“We are seeing a shortfall of Rs 7,000-8,000 crore. It is becoming difficult to manage. We have grown at 6.5 to 7 per cent in the last nine months this fiscal. Previously it was 22 per cent. Many States have a seen a de-growth,” he added. “From the past six quarters, India’s GDP growth rate came down from 8 to 4 plus per cent. Some say even that is managed and it is actually 3 per cent or or 3.8 per cent,” he said while interacting with industrialists at the Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI).

He said Telangana was hopeful of settling incentives to industries by end of this fiscal year or in the ensuing financial year. The State would also work towards a one-time settlement for issues related to VAT from the pre-GST era, he added. The Finance Minister said the productivity had come down, which in turn was a result of rising unemployment due to lower demand. He sought suggestions from the industry on ways to improve State revenues. Industries Minister KT Rama Rao was following up on the pending dues to the industries.

Harish Rao said the Government would shortly unveil a food processing policy as farm productivity was on the rise due to availability of irrigation water from the Kaleshwaram Project. Most of the 46,000 tanks in the State have been revived under the Mission Kakatiya scheme to store 250 tmc of water. About 20 lakh acres had been brought back into cultivation from the earlier five lakh acre, said the Finance Minister and added that about 70 lakh metric tonne paddy was being produced in kharif. Agro-based industries would get a boost in days to come and 145 clusters had been identified, he said.

Water supply

“When people heard about Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s ideas about Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya, many laughed. That is because they were used to see plans for a small mandal or a division and not for the entire State. We have now laid 1.7 lakh km pipeline in five years,” said Harish Rao. Hyderabad was safe as it is connected with three rivers- Krishna, Godavari and Manjira. “If not from Krishna, we will get water from Godavari. We are now working on a ring network of pipes (like a ring road) to Hyderabad to bring water to the city,” he said.

The Minister listed out various developmental works taken up by the government to ensure welfare of people. The KCR kit introduction had improved the women’s health, though incidence of cancer was still cause of concern. He said the Haritha Haram scheme of the government was bound to increase the tree cover and there would never be a situation in which Telangana would have a situation like in Delhi. On the Textile Park in Warangal, he said the government had resolved the land acquisition issues. The State had already entered into agreements with some companies and the textile park would start soon.

On ban on plastics, the Minister said the State had deferred its implementation to allow time for plastic manufacturers shift to non-plastic products. “Officials said around 3 lakh are employed. Our Chief Minister has asked to work out modalities for giving incentives to non-plastic segment. An officers’ committee has started working on it,” he said.

