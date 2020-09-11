Slum ballet school taps resilience

Students and teachers say they needed to dance together again

By | Published: 1:21 pm 2:30 pm

Sao Paulo: Against a backdrop of jumbled shacks seemingly piled atop each other, the dancers run in place with studied movements, then collapse to the floor in steady succession. This is a rehearsal at the Ballet of Paraisopolis, one of the biggest favelas in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The dance school is just returning from a four-month hiatus for the coronavirus pandemic.

Covid-19 has hit hard in the favelas — poor, overcrowded neighbourhoods that often lack clean running water, sanitation infrastructure or basic health care.

“I was really anxious to come back. It felt like my first time,” said 17-year-old dancer and local resident Kemilly Luanda, taking a break from rehearsals in an improvised studio whose ballet barre is a balcony railing — the dividing line that separates this world of graceful leaps and precision pirouettes from the brick shacks it overlooks.

Luanda and her classmates are rehearsing a new ballet with an urgent message: “Nine Deaths,” a tribute to the victims who died in a stampede when police raided a huge street party in the favela in December last year.

Luanda, who is in her final year at the school, recounted how difficult it was to keep up with her training via remote classes from the two-room house she shares with her parents, four siblings and dog.

She is one of 22 students who have returned for classes. Wearing face masks, they practice for four hours a day, five days a week.

The rest of the school’s students are continuing their classes online, for now.