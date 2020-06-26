By | Published: 12:11 am 8:26 pm

Hyderabad: Away from the buzz of the city and in serene environment, owning a slice of farm land is an aspiration for many. As the city grew to encompass the areas that once were treated as suburbs and drove them into development, the aspiration of a farm land has been taking the interested ones to miles further down and searching for ideal locations in the nearby districts.

In the current scenario, the ambition to own a piece of land, especially a small parcel of farm lands ranging between 2 to 4 acres, is still alive. The realtors, agents and those involved in sale and purchase of farm lands claim that the enquiries from prospective buyers has not diminished due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This trend, they say is more confined to a geographical radius of about 70 to 100 kms from the city. Many people, especially employees from public sector and high and upper middle income groups are scouting for small parcel of lands ranging from 2 to 4 acres, says N. Balasrinivas Reddy, a real estate agent from Shadnagar.

Agents from Bhongir, the outlook for this has been positive in Yadadri, Shadnagar, Vikarabad, Toopran and other areas. While many are considering it as an investment option, others look at it as a means to spend quality time in serene and pollutionfree ambience in future, points out Murali Krishna, an agent from Bhongir.

As most people are planning to retire early and settle in a peaceful ambience, enquiries for small parcel of farm lands have been steady. Many on the verge of retirement are even making arrangements for farm ponds, drip irrigation set ups etc., in the farm lands to cultivate fruits, vegetables and even flowers albeit in a limited area.

Considering land as safe option for investment, especially with volatile markets and uncertain income sources, the interest for small land parcels has not diminshed, they aver. The concept also work out from many calculating that as the growth of Hyderabad continues, the investment they make now will fetch a far higher returns in years to come. With prices of lands abutting the highways and other major roads hitting the roof, people are willing to venture 4 to 5 km deep into the rural side to own their dream farm land.

Explaining more reasons for people scouting for small parcel of lands, another agent from Vikarabad says earlier high income groups and those settled abroad would opt for vast lands spread over 15 to 25 acres. Now, with uncertainty looming large over the financial prospects for the next couple of years, many are investing in small parcels.

This can serve two purposes. When real estate sector bounces back, the land prices will shoot up or if the land price are not encouraging even after a few years, owners can utilise the land for developing farm houses and spend their rest of life, he adds.

