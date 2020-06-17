Small units find it difficult to get loans under emergency credit

By | Published: 12:06 am 11:49 pm

Hyderabad: Select small and micro industrial units allege that the emergency credit line offered by the government is not helping them as banks are sanctioning the additional loans (20 per cent of outstanding as of Feb 29) to large customers under the MSME sector. The changed definition of MSMEs, which will come into effect from July 1, will further tilt the loan decision in favour of bigger units, they say.

The Government has in May approved a Guaranteed Emergency Credit Line (GECL) facility up to Rs 3 lakh crore to support about 45 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as part of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package. The loan tenure is four years with a moratorium of one year on the principal amount. The scheme will be on till October 31 or till Rs 3 lakh crore is sanctioned, whichever is earlier.

According to K Koteswara Rao, Convenor, All India Forum for MSME, banks seem to prefer units with higher loan outstanding for convenience. “Small borrowers will be having constraints in submitting various details called for by the banks for sanction of special purpose loans,” he said.

The units which have no borrowings from banks are not covered under the scheme. “Many units are not having enough resources to run their businesses now. The need for cash is urgent. But the scheme did not include them,” he said.

There is a need for a monitoring mechanism at the State level to will look into complaints relating to loans getting rejected or being delayed without a valid reason, said M Prabhakar Rao, also a convener of the industry body.

M Bhikshapati of Venkateshwara Enterprises, which makes ceiling fan components, said his bank declined him emergency loan on basis of his financial records. To deal with the situation, his bank offered to convert his working capital cash credit loan into a working capital term loan. This allows him to pay in EMIs.

“For the bank, the liability gets liquidated over a period and the borrower gets free from debt,” Rao explained why some units are getting their loans converted.

K Krishna Reddy of Aparna Industries, which makes spare parts of the cement plants, has an outstanding of Rs 50 lakh. At 20 per cent of this, he is eligible for Rs 10 lakh new loan. “Payments from our buyers have stalled,” he said about the need for new loans.

In another instance, a G Krishna, who runs a powder coating unit, said he was not eligible for the additional loan as he does not have an old loan. “I could not take a loan earlier because the bank insisted on showing a turnover of Rs 1 crore, which is not possible,” he said adding that the unit is on the verge of closure as job orders now have fallen compared to pre-covid days.

The change of definition for MSME units will also impact the chances of getting the loan. Under the new definition, businesses with investments up to Rs 1 crore or a turnover of less than Rs 5 crore will now be called as micro units. Earlier, the limit was Rs 10 lakh investment in services and Rs 25 lakh for manufacturing units.

Those with investment from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore and a turnover of Rs less than Rs 50 crore will be defined as small units. Earlier, units which invested up to Rs 2 crore were called small units. Enterprises with investments up to Rs 20 crore with a turnover of less than Rs 100 crore will now be called medium units. Earlier, the investment limit was up to Rs 10 crore and service enterprises up to Rs 5 crore.

“Due to the change in the definition, those earlier that were categorised as medium will now be under the small businesses category. They have better performance parametres in place to get the additional loan. The micro units will continue to struggle,” said Koteswara Rao. The GECL was initially meant for MSMEs only but now even large industry is included making it more difficult for tiny and micro units, he said.

According to Yerram Raju, Advisor, Telangana Industrial Health Clinics Limited, which works to nurse sick units back to health, about 60-75 per cent of the MSMEs would be on the brink of closure if cash inflows do not support them upfront, he said adding that Telangana State Finance Corporation has not been considered an eligible institution for the package.

“The data available as of now proves that very few micro enterprises are covered, if at all. Second, banks helped those units that would have otherwise gone into NPAs. The GECL has helped more the banks in reducing their provisions that would have otherwise gone in than the units affected by Covid-19,” he said.

A senior official of state-owned lender SBI, said 10,651 accounts have been supported with Rs 831 crore so far.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .