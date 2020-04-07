Smaller districts make Telangana’s COVID-19 fight effective

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: Small is beautiful and in Telangana, which saw 10 districts being reorganised into 33 districts, it has come in handy for effective administration in these testing times of Coronavirus.

Right from the procurement of paddy and distribution of ration through fair price shops to tracking returnees from abroad and Delhi religious meeting, the idea to create smaller districts, revenue divisions and even gram panchayats by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has proven to be very smart and effective.

The first positive case of COVID-19 in the State was reported on March 2. The government made the best use of its smaller districts and identified five hospitals with around 3,000 beds to handle any eventuality.

Further, it also identified dozens of pulmonologists, both in service and retired, as well as nurses and other paramedic staff, within the next 48 hours across all districts for availing their services if needed. A pool of about 25,000 doctors, nurses, paramedical and lab technicians was prepared in coordination with District Collectors in no time.

Simultaneously, the authorities could reach out to around 85 persons who were suspected to have come in contact with the patient within a 48-hour span. They also admitted 45 persons in the isolation ward of Gandhi Hospital for a 14-day quarantine. The 85 include family members of the patient, medical staff who treated him at the outpatient department of a corporate hospital in Secunderabad and 27 passengers who travelled with him in a bus from Bengaluru to Hyderabad.

At a time when the neighbouring States scrambled to track down the suspected patients who were evading quarantine especially those who attended the religious meet at Nizamuddin, officials in Telangana made best use of the district administration and rounded up all the suspected cases.

Over 400 teams were pressed into action on March 31 to locate about 1,100 persons from the State who travelled to Delhi for the Tablighi Jamaat convention held from March 13-15. Within the next 24 hours, about 600 persons were located and kept under home quarantine. Around 50 persons were shifted to different hospitals for isolation.

“In all, we have over 26,000 people, including those who returned from abroad and their contacts, kept under quarantine. We formed about 6,000 teams to monitor them twice every day,” Health Minister Eatala Rajender said.

During the crisis, the State government also took up two more challenging tasks and is progressing successfully. Besides procuring paddy, the government also decided to distribute rice to about 87.55 lakh white ration card holders in the State.

“We established more than 7,000 centres across 32 districts for paddy procurement within a span of a week after closing all market yards to avoid crowds during the lockdown. The district authorities are working in close coordination to issue tokens to farmers and procure paddy in a planned manner,” said Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy.

Following Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s announcement, the authorities commenced distribution of rice to white ration card holders since April 1. About 50 per cent of the ration rice distribution, which hitherto used to take 15 to 20 days, has been completed in just five days across the State. “The staff worked for extended hours in all districts to achieve this,” said Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy.

